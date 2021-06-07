WOFAN, SGP-UNDP GEF train 720 on agroforestry in Kano

The Women Farmers Advancement Network (WOFAN) and Small Grants Programme (SGP) of the UNDP-GEF have trained 600 women and 120 males on agroforestry and food security management skills, seedling production and management.

Hajia Salamatu Garba, Founder of WOFAN made this known on Monday a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Abuja.

Garba said the was done to mark the 2021 World Environment Day Tofa and Doka communities of .

She said peer leader had 30 to mentor on environmental degradation, forest restoration and food security using  strategies.

Garba said the day was to create awareness on sustaining the glory of the environment, reducing carbon emission and recycling of plastic wastes and undegradable materials littering the environment.

“The 720 women and trained youths demonstrated the planting of neem and fruit trees and their benefits to community attendance,’’ she said.

According to Garba, at the end of the event, of the community also had a neem tree to individually plant in strategic agreed locations of their communities for nurturing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Environment Day was celebrated on June 5 every year to remind people about the importance of nature. (NAN)

