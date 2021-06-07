The Women Farmers Advancement Network (WOFAN) and Small Grants Programme (SGP) of the UNDP-GEF have trained 600 women and 120 males on agroforestry and food security management skills, seedling production and management.

Hajia Salamatu Garba, Founder of WOFAN made this known on Monday in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

Garba said the training was done to mark the 2021 World Environment Day in Tofa and Doka communities of Kano State.

She said each peer leader had 30 members to mentor on environmental degradation, forest restoration and food security using sustainable strategies.

Garba said the day was to create awareness on sustaining the glory of the environment, reducing carbon emission and recycling of plastic wastes and undegradable materials littering the environment.

“The 720 women and trained youths demonstrated the planting of neem and fruit trees and their benefits to community members in attendance,’’ she said.

According to Garba, at the end of the event, each of the community members also had a neem tree to individually plant in strategic agreed locations of their communities for nurturing.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that World Environment Day was celebrated on June 5 every year to remind people about the importance of nature. (NAN)

