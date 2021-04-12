The Women Farmers Advancement Network (WOFAN) says it has empowered farmers, extension workers and extension agents on Sustainable Rice Production, 3D video and field demonstration in the Federal Capital Territory.

Hajia Salamatu Garba, Executive Director of WOFAN, said on Monday in Abuja that the training would expose them to modern best practices in rice and groundnut farming as well as effective weed, pest and disease control methods.

Garba said that the two-day training would deepen participants’ knowledge on good agricultural practices (GAPs) to enable them succeed in the technical aspects of rainy season farming.

She said the activities of extension agents and the cluster farmer groups in the implementation of the WOFAN’s ICON of Hope project would improve yields and incomes for farmers.

She also said there was 3D video presentation and practical demonstration pesticide and fertilizer applications for the participants.

The WOFAN boss disclosed that the training was supported by the National Agricultural Extension and Research Liaison Services (NAERLS) and other partners.

Garba also explained that WOFAN also collaborated with other groups like as part of its efforts to enlist all stakeholders’ support for the successful implementation of the project.

According to her, the training will also be replicated in Kano State to enable other farmers, extension agents, cluster groups’ leaders benefit from the knowledge.

“They will also have better understanding on how best to harvest, process, store and ultimately market their crops for improved incomes.

“We want to thank NAERLS and other partners’ for collaborating with us on this capacity-building initiative undertaken in furtherance of the WOFAN’s ICON of Hope project in the various states,” she said.(NAN)

