WOFAN distributes farm inputs to 2,400 women, youths

The Women Farmers Advancement Network (WOFAN) says it has empowered 2,400 women with farm inputs to boost food sufficiency for the rainy season farming.

The Founder of the association, Hajia Salamatu Garba, disclosed this on Thursday in a statement in Abuja.

She said 679 tons of paddy rice as well as 119 tons of groundnut was distributed to farmers in four states of the federation; Kaduna, Kano, Jigawa and the FCT.

Garba said that other inputs include, 5,220 bags of NPK fertilizer and 2,610 bags of UREA for the commencement of the rainy season farming.

She said the items were distributed in line with the organisation’s objectives to provide super mechanised farming for rural women and youths.

The founder said WOFAN had distributed 190 Irrigation treadle pumps, 22 mini motorised transplanters, 22 portable shelling/milling motorized machines and 37 hand held multi-crop harvester (reaper, thresher).

She commended MasterCard Foundation for their support to ease drudgery and providing landing spot for women who faced double consequences of COVID-19 outbreak.

She said the association had attained 600 male youths and 1,400 females to use APPS and phones through Extension workers to tract field results like weather forecast and fertilizer application.

Garba said the distribution was done at Kiri and Bebeji Local Government Areas of Jigawa and Kano states during the inauguration of its 26th women processing centre.

She said both centres are well equipped with modern Agricultural processing equipment containing rice milling machines, destoners, and packaging materials for finished products.(NAN)