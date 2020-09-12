Wives of Gov. Sule, IGP bag traditional titles

Share the news













Sidi Bage, Emir of Lafia has conferred traditional titles to Salifat Abdullahi, wife of Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State and Fatima Adamu, wife of IGP Mohammed Adamu.

The Emir, who is also the Chairman, Nasarawa State Council of Chiefs, conferred the traditional titles of Giwan Mata and Hasken Mata of Nasarawa State to the two.

Speaking at the Turbaning ceremony on Saturday in Lafia, the Emir said the conferment was in recognition of their contributions to the wellbeing of women.

He said “Giwa means elephant that always stand tall among animals, therefore, the first lady must continue to stand tall among women and provide purposeful leadership.

“Haske on the other hand, means light, therefore, the IGP’s wife must continue to provide light to enable the IGP provide security to the lives and property of Nigerians,” the Emir said.

Bage said they were recognised for their leadership and comfort towards ensuring their husbands deliver on the responsibilities of their offices as governor and IGP.

The occasion was attended by the wives of former governors, deputy governors, speakers and traditional rulers from within and outside the state.

Responding on behalf of the two beneficiaries, Khadijat Adamu, wife of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa West), expressed gratitude to the Lafia emirate for recognising efforts being put by women in the society.

She said that by the recognition, other women would be encouraged to contribute towards peace, unity and progress of the country. (NAN).