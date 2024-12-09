Without party discipline, PDP should forget 2027 – Stalwart

Alh. Niyi Adams, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, says the party should forget fielding candidates for the 2027 general elections

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Alh. Niyi Adams, a Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, says the party should forget fielding candidates for the 2027 general elections, if they do not enforce discipline.

Adams, an erstwhile State Youth Leader, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

The director, Campaign and Strategy, Lagos State 2023 PDP Governorship Candidate, said that it would be difficult for the former ruling party to make a comeback in 2027, if it continued to condone indiscipline and anti-party activities.

He said that the party must stand up against indiscipline and anti-party activities that had continued to weaken its fold since it lost power in 2015.

“While some believe that anti-party activities should be a norm, the party leadership should not condone it any longer, so as to brighten PDP chances in 2027.

“I am not averse to reconciliation, but I am only averse to reconciliation without setting boundaries. If we don’t set boundaries, that same thing will happen again.

“We have been reconciling since, we cannot keep doing the same thing and expect different results.

“It’s either we get it right by reconciling and enforcing party discipline, or we will all see the implications and the consequences in 2027,” Adams said.

According to him, reconciliation without instilling party discipline will amount to a sheer waste of time and will not yield positive results.

He urged the party and its leaders to forget events that happened in 2023 general elections and move on.

The chieftain, who described the current situation in the party as unfortunate, said that Nigerians were waiting for PDP to rescue them.

Alleging involvement of external forces in the crisis facing PDP, Adams said that there must be consequences for everybody’s actions in the party.

“The reason why people have continued to engage in anti-party activities and have continued to grow in it, is that there has never been boundary enforcement.

“This is the major problem. Once there is discipline, we are good to go in 2027,” he said. (NAN)