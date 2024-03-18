Withheld Salary: Administrative activities paralysed in UNN as SSANU, NASU join nationwide warning strike

Administrative activities on Monday was paralysed at University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) following Senior Staff Association of Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational Associated Institutions NASU joining the seven days nationwide warning strike.

SSANU and NASU said the aim of the warning strike called by their national Joint Action Committee (JAC) was to protest Federal Government failure to pay members four months withheld salaries during their strike in 2022.

Addressing members during an emergency congress on Monday in UNN, Dr. Linus Akata, Chairman of SSANU-UNN flanked by Comrade Ekene Amu, Chairman of NASU-UNN said that the aim of the emergency congress was to tell their members about the 7-day nationwide warning strike declared by JAC.

Akata said that the strike would be total and comprehensive in UNN, in total adherence and compliance to the directive of the national leadership.

He said that all the administrative offices and essentials service sections of the university were already under lock and key,

The union leader warned that the unions would deal decisively with any member found defaulting or sabotaging the seven day warning strike.

“Members are directed to go home immediately after this congress and stay away from work until the 7-day warning strike ends, as any defaulting member will be decisively dealt with.

“This warning strike is total and comprehensive as administrative block of the UNN, offices, works department, University Medical Centre, University Primary School and among others have been shut down till the end of the strike.

“There will be no water and electricity supply from the university hostels, also internet facilities from the university have been shut down for the period as we have directed our members working in these places to go home” he said.

Akata said that they unions have no apology over the 7-day warning strike as their national leadership had done everything necessary to avert the strike by appealing to government to do the needful.

“SSANU and NASU have written so many letters to government, held several press conferences, led delegations to government officials in a bid to resolve the issue but all to no avail.

“So, at the end of this warning strike, if the government did not meet our demand we will also take directive from our national body on the next line of action,” he said.

Akata urged members to go home and relaxed in their houses till the end of strike but should report any threat or query for not coming to work from management, head of department or faculty to the union.

Some students interviewed by our reporter over the 7-day warning strike by non-teaching staff, expressed concern and appealed to government to quickly resolved the issue to avoid anything that would again disrupt academic calendar in public universities.

By Chimezie Godfrey