Withdrawal of U.S. from WHO could affect Nigeria’s health sector – stakeholders

By Abujah Racheal

Health experts and stakeholders in Nigeria have warned that the United States’ withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO) could significantly affect Nigeria’s health sector and global health security.

The stakeholders spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

NAN reports that the U.S. President, Donald Trump, has signed an executive order to begin the process of withdrawing the country from WHO.

This marks the second time Trump is giving an order for the U.S. to pull out of the WHO.

He had been critical of how the international body handled COVID-19 and began the process of pulling out from the Geneva-based institution during the pandemic.

President Joe Biden later reversed that decision.

Dr Daniel Adakole, a public health expert, described the decision as a major setback for global health efforts, particularly for low- and middle-income countries like Nigeria.

“The WHO is one of the largest facilitators of health pprogrammes in Nigeria, from polio eradication to disease surveillance systems.

“The US withdrawal means reduced funding, which could destabilise critical interventions, especially in rural and underserved areas,” Adakole said.

Nigeria has been a major beneficiary of WHO-supported programmes, including its fight against polio, malaria, and HIV/AIDS.

Dr Mercy Takpa, a Peadiatrician, highlighted how U.S. funding had bolstered immunisation programmes.

“The WHO, with U.S. support, played a pivotal role in helping Nigeria to eradicate wild polio in 2020.

“A reduction in funding might slow down ongoing efforts to maintain polio-free certification, address vaccine-preventable diseases, and achieve universal health coverage,” Takpa said.

According to her, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), heavily supported by U.S. contributions to WHO, is already facing funding uncertainties.

“This could lead to a resurgence of diseases that we have worked hard to control,” she said.

Dr Mojisola Akanji, a Virlogist, said that the decision came at a time when global health systems were still grappling with the aftermath of COVID-19.

“Without the US, WHO’s ability to coordinate international pandemic preparedness will be diminished.

“For Nigeria, this means delayed access to critical resources like vaccines, technical expertise, and early warning systems for emerging diseases,” Akanji said.

Stakeholders in maternal and child health have also expressed concern.

Mrs Lydia Dimka, a retired nurse, and an advocate for maternal health, said that WHO’s programmes addressing maternal mortality and child immunisation were vital for Nigeria.

“Every year, WHO supports initiatives that save thousands of lives.

“If funding is cut, maternal and child health indicators will worsen, especially in the North-East and North-West, where health access is already limited,” Dimka said.

Mr Danladi Kutara, an Economist, called on African nations to strengthen regional health initiatives to mitigate the potential fallout.

Kutara urged Nigeria and the African Union to seek alternative funding sources.

“This is a wake-up call for African nations to take greater ownership of health programmess.

“While the WHO remains a key partner, we must work towards reducing dependence on foreign contributions,” he said.

Meanwhile, WHO expressed regret over the decision by the US to withdraw, highlighting the crucial role WHO plays in global health, including protecting Americans by addressing diseases and responding to health emergencies.

The organisation said that as a founding member since 1948, the US had significantly contributed to and benefited from WHO efforts, such as eradicating smallpox and nearly eradicating polio.

It expressed its commitment to ongoing reforms to enhance accountability and impact, urging the US to reconsider and maintain the partnership for the health and well-being of people worldwide.(NAN)