With unity of purpose, Super Eagles will win 2023 AFCON – Awoniyi

Super Eagles of Nigeria and Nothingham Forest of England striker, Taiwo Awoniyi, says with unity of purpose on the pitch the Super Eagles can win the 2023 African Cup of Nations in Cote D’Ivoire.

Awoniyi said this in a telephone interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) from his base in England on Saturday.

He said the Super Eagles possessed the needed qualities to win the biggest football show piece in Africa.

“If we play as a unit, I don’t see any nation at this AFCON that can stop us.

“With God on our side and the quality of players in this present Super Eagles, we will do it again,” Awoniyi said.

Awoniyi said he was disappointed not to be part of the tournament but had no reason to question God because he believed everything happened for good.

He said it was a tournament that every player would like to participate in at one point or the other in their career.

Awoniyi was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury he picked up on club duty. (NAN)

By Olayinka Owolewa

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

