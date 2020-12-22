With photo: Etsu Nupe receives Blueprint Publisher

Chairman and Chief Executive officer Blueprint Newspaper, Alhaji Mohammed Idris Malagi has paid a condolences visit on His Royal Highness, Etsu NUPE and Chairman, Niger State Council of Traditional Rulers , Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar at the Wadada Palace, Bida, over the death of Shaba NUPE, Alhaji Abdulmalik Ndayako.

Chairman Blueprint described the death of Shaba Nupe, Alhaji Abdulmalik Ndayako as a huge loss to Nupe Kingdom, Niger state and the Country at large.

Alhaji Idris Malagi said the late Shaba Nupe lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

“Late Shaba Nupe was father figure in Nupe kingdom , Niger state and Nigeria at large. He lived a life worthy of emulation by all. We will miss him greatly.”

The Media Mogul explained that immortalising such an individual would spur the youths to emulate him. He prayed God to grant the deceased Aljana Firdausi.

His Royal highness, Etsu NUPE, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar thanked the publisher Blueprint and his entourage for the condolence visit and prayed Allah to guide him in all future endeavors.

Alhaji Idris Malagi also paid condolence visit to late Shaba Nupe’s family as well as Sagi Nupe, Hajiya Soniyan Abubakar Daniyan. He also visited the family of late Marafa Nupe, Professor Shehu Bida.

The chairman Blueprint was accompanied by Alhaji Abdulmalik Muye, Barrister Bala Marika, Mr Theophilus Mamman, Alhaji Alhassan Kpakiko and Hon. Isah Kutigi among others.

Courtesy @Jibrin Ndace Facebook Page