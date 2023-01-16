With new ISO certifications, Africa Prudential commits to excellence

In recognition of its operational, management and organisational effectiveness,

Africa Prudential has bagged more certifications from the International

Organisation for Standardisation, also known as International Standards

Organisation.



The new certifications include ISO 9001: 2015 for Quality Management System and

ISO 23001:2019 for Business Continuity Management System. These are in addition

to the ISO 27001:2013 for Information Security Management System, which the

company bagged in 2020.



The recognitions followed a comprehensive audit and evaluation conducted by

MSECB, an internationally recognised certification body.

Africa Prudential expressed satisfaction for bagging the ISO certifications after

implementing the ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 23001:2019 standards.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Obong Idiong, said, “These

certifications are extremely important to us, our clients, partners and other

stakeholders. Our clients and partners remain our priority. With these certifications,

we are assuring all stakeholders of our relentless focus on excellence, information



security, business resilience and a continuous improvement culture.”

He attributed the recognition to the strong commitment and professionalism of the

organisation, as it continues to leverage technology to transform the service

experience of businesses and consumers across various business lines.

Implementation of the ISO 27001:2013, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 23001:2019

standards assures companies and individuals doing business with Africa Prudential

that the company is resilient and able to consistently provide products and services

that meet customer and applicable statutory and regulatory requirements.