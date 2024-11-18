With Commitment, Resilience, We’ll Defeat Banditry, Terrorism — Badaru

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has called on the Nigerian Air Force to intensify its efforts in combating banditry and terrorism.

Speaking during an operational visit to the Air Component of Sector 2, Operation FANSAN YAMMA, in Katsina State, Badaru emphasized the critical role of the Air Force in bringing an end to insecurity in Nigeria.

“You are key to this fight, and we must put our acts together on your active component to end this war,” he declared.

The Minister commended the resilience and heroism of the Air Force personnel, describing them as “beacons of hope, courage, and resilience” for the Nigerian people. He noted that their efforts have yielded significant results, including the return of farmers to their fields, the reopening of schools, the resurgence of businesses, and improved safety for Nigerians.

Badaru highlighted the unwavering support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating, “The President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces has expressed confidence in your loyalty, perseverance, and professionalism. He recognizes the personal sacrifices you make every day to keep our country together.”

The Minister also praised the government’s provision of advanced military equipment, including state-of-the-art aircraft and unmanned aerial vehicles. He specifically mentioned the induction of T129 Attack Helicopters, describing them as a game-changer in the fight against insecurity.

“With these new platforms, I am confident we will make Mr. President and Nigerians proud. It is no coincidence that I am here today to flag off this critical phase of the operations,” he added, urging the Air Force to synergize with ground forces and other stakeholders to maximize the impact of these enhanced combat capabilities.

During the visit, Badaru inspected the combat readiness of the Air Force in Sokoto and toured the site of the new permanent base for the Air Force component of military operations against banditry and terrorism. The base will be established at Sokoto Airport.

The Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Hassan Bala Abubakar, praised the Minister’s leadership, calling it an inspiration to the military. He expressed optimism about the transformative impact of the T129 Attack Helicopters, stating, “These platforms will significantly enhance our operational capabilities against those who think they can destabilize our nation.”

The Defence Ministry remains resolute in its commitment to restoring peace and security across Nigeria, with the Air Force playing a pivotal role in achieving this mission.