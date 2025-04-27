WIPD: NCC committed to championing policies that support music industry

Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC) has restated its commitment to championing policies that support the growth of the music industry.

Priscilla Osaje

The Director-General of NCC, Dr John Asein, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday by his Director, Public Affairs, Mrs Ijeoma Egbunike, stated this while commemorating the 2025 World Intellectual Property (IP) Day.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Day with the theme “IP and Music: Feel the Beat of IP” is annually observed on April 26.

This year’s celebration is focused on the recognition of Nigeria’s Global Music Influence.

Asein said this would improve the livelihoods of Nigerian musicians and foster a culture of creativity and respect for intellectual property.

“We envision a thriving music industry where creativity flourishes, creators are respected, and financial rewards are commensurate with their contributions to the global cultural landscape,” he stated

“With the support of the Honourable Attorney-General of the Federation, who has designated the Nigerian Copyright Commission as a relevant authority under the Proceeds of Crime (Recovery and Management) Act, 2022, the Commission is now better equipped to tackle online infringement.”

The director-general noted that the Copyright Act 2022 provided provisions for the takedown of infringing materials and the blocking of websites hosting illegal content.

“NCC has called on all commercial users of music to obtain proper licenses from right holders or their approved representatives as a call to action for music users..

“This legal obligation ensures that creators are fairly compensated for their work and contributes to the sustainable growth of the industry.

“With Private Sector Partnerships and Anti-Piracy Campaigns, in collaboration with private sector stakeholders, the Commission will launch an aggressive anti-piracy campaign targeting the online environment.

“The Commission is also committed to putting in place legally enforceable standards for transparency, digital audits, and real-time royalty, reporting to safeguard the rights of creators and ensure a fair sustainable music ecosystem.”

He said that Nigerian music, particularly the infectious energy of Afrobeats, has emerged as a powerful global force.

“Music is a universal language that not only entertains, but also educates, motivates, and unites people across the world.

“Nigerian musicians are making their mark internationally, with artists topping global charts, selling out stadiums worldwide, and forming powerful cultural connections.

“Through their music, they had become ambassadors of Nigeria’s identity, values, and resilience, by demonstrating the soft power of the country’s creative economy,” he said.

The NCC boss further emphasised on the role of Intellectual Property behind every melody, beat and lyric in a creator, whether a composer, singer, sound engineer or other key contributor.

“Those above mentioned depend on intellectual property, particularly copyright to protect their works and ensure they were fairly compensated.

“Without strong intellectual property protections, creators will not be incentivised to produce the music that enriches lives worldwide.

“Music must feel the beat of intellectual property for the full potential of creativity to be realised.”

“NCC restates support for Nigeria’s Creative Economy as the value of Nigerian music continues to rise.

“The Nigerian government recognised the importance of providing the legal, institutional, and technological support necessary to empower creators,” he added.

Asein restated the commission’s commitment to fostering an environment that supports the dreams and talents of musicians.

According to him, this includes implementing policies that nurture the growth of the industry and protect its intellectual capital.

” In spite of the international success of Nigerian music, the royalties earned by the average Nigerian artist remain alarmingly low with digital piracy exacerbating the issue.

“However, NCC has recently revised the ‘Collective Management Regulations’ to promote transparency, accountability and good governance among Collective Management Organisations (CMOs).

“These organisations play a critical role in ensuring that music royalties are negotiated, collected and distributed fairly to right holders.

“ The Commission is also stepping up efforts to address digital piracy in tackling piracy and strengthening enforcement,” he added.(NAN)