Saturday, January 27, 2024
Winning AFCON will renew our hopes in Nigeria—Akala

By Chimezie Godfrey
Rep. Olamijuwonlo Alao-Akala, Chairman, House of Representatives  Committee on Youths in Parliament,  has charged the Super Eagles to go all out to defeat Cameroon on Saturday in Abidjan.

By Muyideen Jimoh

The lawmaker said the win will be a moral booster for the team to ultimately lift the fourth AFCON, which will be a spring board to renewing Nigerians hopes in the nation.

The lawmaker told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abidjan, ahead of the round of 16 clash at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d’Ivoire.

“As a nation we need  hope, we need our hope to be renewed and I can tell you winning this match and ultimately the tournament will go a long way in that regard.

“I know our boys can do it, because we have seasoned players, but we need to go all out, play as a team and take our chances,” he said.

He said he has been impressed with how Ivorians have used the AFCON to rally national pride and infrastructural development

Alao Akala, who represents Ogbomoso North, South and Orire Federal consistency , urged Nigerians to continue to support the team to propel them to the finals on Feb. 11.

The highly anticipated clash  is billed  for the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan by 9.00 p.m. (Nigerian time). (NAN)

