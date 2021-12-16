Winning 4 medals at Edo festival was my high point of 2021 —Olatunji

Yemisi Olatunji, Nigeria’s number one female squash player, on Thursday said winning four medals at Edo 2020 National Sports Festival (NSF) was the high point of her career in 2021.

She said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“2021 is a year that I cannot forget, I didn’t play as much as I’d love because of the limitations of COVID-19, but I made history after I won three gold medals and one silver.

“This is a feat that has never been achieved in the history of NSF; I was able to do that thankfully and by God’s grace I intend to do more.

“This win hits me on a whole different level, because at the time, I had recently lost someone dear to me to the cold hands of death. It wasn’t easy,” said Olatunji.

She said she was also grateful fir 2021 because of the progress of one of her sisters who also plays squash professionally.

“Also seeing my two sisters progress in their chosen careers is one of the best gift I got in 2021 and I am grateful and looking forward to a better New Year,” she said.

On her plans for 2022, she told NAN that she would keep working on improving herself competitively and stay fit. (NAN)

