Winning 4 medals at Edo festival was my high point of 2021 —Olatunji

December 16, 2021 Favour Lashem



 Yemisi Olatunji, Nigeria’s number one female squash player, on Thursday said winning four medals at Edo 2020 National Festival (NSF) was the high point of her career 2021.

She said this an interview the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Lagos.

“2021 a year I cannot forget, I didn’t play as much as I’d love because of the limitations of COVID-19, but I made history I won three gold medals and one silver.

“This a feat that never been achieved the history of NSF; I was able to do thankfully and by God’s grace I intend to do more.

“This win hits me on a whole different level, because at the time, I had recently lost someone dear to me to the cold hands of death. It wasn’t easy,” said Olatunji.

She said she was also grateful 2021 because of the progress of one of her sisters who also plays squash professionally.

“Also seeing my two sisters progress their chosen careers one of the best gift I got 2021 and I am grateful and looking forward to a better New Year,” she said.

On her plans for 2022, she told NAN she would keep working on improving herself competitively and stay fit. (NAN)

