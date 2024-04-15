Winners emerge at National TPP UTR Junior Tennis championship

The Tennis Players’ Parents Association (TPPA) UTR National Junior Tennis Classics on Sunday produced worthy winners in the five categories competed for after a one-week exciting tennis actions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the maiden TPPA UTR championships held at the Lagos Country Club, Ikeja, had in attendance winners of the zonal championships across the country.

Participants fought rigorously for points at the competition, as the finalists emerged in the boys’ and girls’ youth, U-16, U-14 and U-12, categories.

However, the only category without finalists was the girls’ U-14.

The top toast of the final match of the TPPA UTR staged at the clay court of the Lagos Country Club included two home boys from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abubakar Yusuf and Yahaya Sani-Inabo in the Youth Category.

After a grueling two-hour match, Yusuf beat his compatriot Sani-Inabo 6-4, 6-1 to emerge the worthy winner of the Youth Category.

Also, Bright Emmanuel from Lagos defeated Khadijat Mohammed by 6-3, 6-0 to win the female youth category.

The U-16 category was more intense as David Edwards representing Lagos State battle Marvelous Bolarinwa to a stand still, a 7-6, 6-4, in two-and-a-half hour on clay court.

Edwards eventually won the U-16 category, while Aina Goodnews from Ekiti defeated Toluwase Agunbiade from Cross River 6-4, 6-2 in the girls category.

Seyi Ogunsakin, also from Ekiti, smarting from a powerful forehand, overpowered home boy, Nathaniel Aluko, 6-1, 6-2 to emerge Champion of the U-14 category for boys.

In the girls U-14 category, Gloria Samuel won with a stunning display against Emmanuella Kuzinge from Niger State beating her in a 6-3, 6-3 display.

Also in the U-12 Boys category, Adeiza Yakubu from Lagos defeated Peter Festus from Ekiti 6-3, 6-4 to emerge champion.

Ten-year-old Mofifunoluwa Atilola got the better of Salvation Alex 6-0, 6-2 to win the U-12 girls category.

Speaking at the end of the tournament, the President of TPPA, Segun Aluko, said that the competition had fulfilled its mandate by unveiling the next generation of tennis stars in Nigeria.

“We have seen the tennis championships at its peak well displayed during this tournament.

“We have played our part by unveiling the future stars of Nigeria in tennis, we have had our players playing among the best in Africa, for now, the work is easier,” he said.

The representatives of the German High Commission to Nigeria, Mr Jochen Schindelarz, commended the organisers for putting up such a fantastic junior tennis championships.

“I have been to many parts of Nigeria watching tennis, but what I have seen so far in Lagos is fantastic.

“These lads are the future of tennis in the world, and can be ranked among the best, I will urge them to continue with the good works,” he said.

NAN reports that winners of the National TPP UTR Junior Tennis championships got different rewards ranging from monetary, educational grants, medals and other exciting prizes. (NAN)

By Olanrewaju Akojede