Winners emerge at 2023 NCC’s National Creative Writing Competition

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer

Winners have emerged at the Nigerian Copyright Commission’s 2023 National Creative Writing Competition for Secondary School Students across the country.

The winners emerged from Short Story, Poetry and Essay Writing Categories on Tuesday in Abuja.

In the Short Story category Kamarachi Ibeneme of St. Augustine College, New Nyanya, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State emerged as the winner.

While Bello Beraccah Morolay of St. Anthony Secondary School, Ilorin in Kwara emerged second, Egbung Serah of St Augustine College, New Nyanya came third.

For the Poetry Category, Kelsey Chibuike of St. Augustine College, New Nyanya clinched the first prize and Salihu Abdullah of Essence International School, Kaduna came second.

Sa’Ada Yahaya of Jewel Model School in Kubwa, FCT clinched the third position.

Similarly, on the Essay Category, Fridapus Ikeoluwa of Muslim Model School, Ibadan emerged over all winner and Egwu Onyekachi of Government Secondary School, Kurudu, Abuja came second, while Angel Mbaya of Olumawu School, Abuja came third.

The event was supported by Multi-Choice, Nigerian Publishers Association, Association of Nigerian Authors, Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria and Deejays Association of Nigeria.

Speaking, the Director-General of NCC, Dr John Asein said the competition got over 600 entries from different schools across the federation.

“I went through some of them and the experience was awesome. These students are talented in creativity. I am sure that such creativity will take them to places.

“There is a need to ensure that copyright is not just in the bush, but is brought to life and it is made to touch lives, that is why we embarked on this National Creative Writing Competition for secondary schools.

“I promise you that this, being the first edition, will not be the last. We will do it again next year and we will start early.

“We will not leave the works of these students to be discarded; we will publish the best. And before the end of this year we will come out with the publication,” Asein said.

Meanwhile, in his address the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu commended the initiative and believed it would promote creativity among secondary school students in the country.

“I am hopeful that this will be beneficial to our young students and facilitate the growth of creative writing skills and promote national development”.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adamu was represented at the event by Mr Sobogun Oluwasegun, Deputy Director Education Support Services in the Ministry.

Meanwhile, Ms Aisha Augie, the Special Assistant to the Minister of Finance and National Planning said no book was free from piracy.

According to her, some authors, poets and writers make a living from their works and piracy affects them negatively.

“Piracy can undermine the intellectual property rights of everyone. It can lead to a decrease in original works”.

High points of the event were the presentation of prizes of laptops, Ipads and phones to the winners and poetry, spoken words and recitations among others. (NAN)