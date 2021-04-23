Windstorm: Unical appeals to Niger Delta Ministry, others for intervention

April 23, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



Vice-Chancellor of University of Calabar, Prof. Florence Obi, has called for intervention over windstorm destruction of infrastructure at the institution.

She made to Ministry of Affairs, Education Trust Fund and Development Commission while inspecting the damages on Friday in Calabar.

Obi said that properties worth millions of Naira have been destroyed by windstorm that occurred during heavy downpour of Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the buildings affected include the Medical College, Post Graduate School, Faculty of Education, Printing Press, Senate Chambers, open pavilion and Department of Medical Laboratory.

Others are the Sen. Godswill Akpabio Engineering Lecture Theatre, telecommunication mast, the , electrical and solar installations, the Vice Chancellor’s office as well as the male and females hostels among others.

The said that the windstorm was coming at a time the University has yet to recover from the destruction of facilities by hoodlums who hijacked the #Endsars protest on Oct. 24, 2020 in Calabar.

“Today is another very sad day, just like it happened during the #Endsars protest. I came onboard as , we commenced the fixing of the hostels and other areas that were destroyed hoodlums, here again witnessing another form of destruction.

“We have invested so much on the printing press we wanted to make it a commercial venture; even the Senate Chambers of the University where we used to have our international cooperation have all been affected the roof has been destroyed.

“The sad story is that the new Medical College building that was yet to be handed over to the school was also badly affected.

appealing to the Minister of Affairs, Sen. Godswill Akpabio, the Development Commission, National Emergency Management Agency, TetFund, well-meaning Nigerians and Alumni of the institution to come to our aid,” she said.

The Registrar of the University, Mr Gabriel Egbe, who was also on the inspection tour, appealed to relevant government agencies to come in and assist the University in the area of projects intervention.

The Student Union President of the University, Mr James Ugah, also appealed to the Federal Government and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs to urgently intervene, especially in the hostel with a view to replace the damaged facilities. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,