The Senate, on Wednesday, urged the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), to supply relief and rehabilitation materials to communities in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue affected by windstorm.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some communities in Ogbadibo Local Government Area of the state were also affected by the storm.

The senate also urged relevant government agencies to offer support to the efforts at rebuilding all the affected public buildings in those communities.

NAN reports that the resolutions were sequel to a motion by Sen. Abba Moro (PDP-Benue) during plenary on “Urgent need to mitigate the effect of windstorm on communities of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue.”

Moving the motion, Moro recalled that on April 8, more than 10 communities in the two council areas of Benue South Senatorial District were badly hit by a natural disaster.

“The windstorm left scores of people injured, hundreds homeless and also led to a wanton destruction of property, valuables and several means of livelihood, worth millions of Naira.

“The windstorm brought down all the blocks of classrooms of the LGEA Primary School, Epeilo, the roofs of LGEA Primary School, Obu 1, three church buildings and all the blocks of classrooms of LGEA Primary School, Odoba-Ehaje,” he said.

Sen. Michael Nnachi (PDP-Ebonyi) expressed support for the motion, calling for relief materials to be sent urgently to the affected communities.

The resolutions were unanimously adopted by all the senators after a voice vote by President of the Senate. (NAN)

