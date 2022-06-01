Windstorm destroys SEMA warehouse in Calabar

Heavy windstorm has destroyed the warehouse of Cross River State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) in Calabar.

The windstorm blew off the roof of the warehouse, which led to the destruction of some food and non food items by rain water.

Mr Princewill Ayim, Director-General of the agency, told the News Agency of Nigeria at the site of the incidence in Calabar, that food items like rice, beans, garri, as well as noodles, and non-food items like pillows, mattresses and others were affected.

He said that the heavy rain that fell on Tuesday night affected the entire warehouse.

According to him, the items that were destroyed where donated by corporate organisations for onward distribution to Internally Displaced Persons in the state.

He decried that the warehouse, which was also destroyed during the #Endsars protest, in Calabar, was renovated few months ago.

“It is so painful to see that the rain that fell last night, with the attendant heavy windstorm destroyed our warehouse which serves as the heart of the agency.

“The disaster affected some food and non food items in the warehouse.

“As an agency, we normally go out to sensitive residents on how to cope with disasters of this magnitude, but today, we have the disaster in our facility.

“From the report we got from Nigeria Meteorological Agency, this is the period for rain and we are doing a lot to sensitise the public on the report,” he said.

He called on the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, United Nations High Commission for Refugees, Niger Delta Development Commission and others, to come to their aid.Ayim also called on those whose houses and offices were affected by the windstorm to report to SEMA office for documentation.He also urged victimsto ”hopefully await the support from the Federal Government and corporate organisations.” (NAN)

