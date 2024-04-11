Win gold at Paris Olympics, First Lady charges Super Falcons

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has charged the Super Falcons to win the gold medal for Nigeria at the 2024 Olympic games in Paris.

The first lady made this known in a statement by her Spokesperson, Olubusola Kukoyi, in Abuja on Wednesday.

She also commended the Super Falcons for qualifying for the games for the first time in 16 years.

“Congratulations to our Super Falcons, your perseverance and commitment have truly paid off.

”Your hard work, resilience, and team spirit have brought glory to Nigeria and inspired countless young girls across the country to pursue their dreams fearlessly.

“I am so proud of all your achievements,

your journey does not end here; it’s just the beginning of an even greater adventure.

“Make Nigeria proud, Super Falcons! Bring home the gold!

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Minister of Sports Development, Sen. John Owan-Enoh, had also on Tuesday praised the Super Falcons for qualifying for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The team edged Banyana Banyana of South Africa for the games after a two-legged qualifiers.

They played a tense goalless draw in South Africa on Tuesday after a 1-0 defeat of the South Africans in the first leg of their encounter on Friday in Nigeria.(NAN)

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole