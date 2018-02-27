“We will run together in 2019,” – Umahi says of deputy

Gov. David Umahi of Ebonyi declared on Monday that he was happy with his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe, and would pick him as running mate in 2019.

“Igwe has been very special; he has been extremely loyal and honest. He has assisted me greatly within these three years in office,” Umahi said at Onuebonyi Echara in Ikwo Local Government, during a civic reception to honour Igwe.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the reception was organised by the people of Ikwo Noyo, Igwe’s home clan.

The governor said that he was lucky to have Igwe as deputy, declaring that his (Igwe)’s position was “not negotiable”.

“By God’s special power, both of us will continue together beyond 2019.

“In his honour, I shall extend the 18km road that traverses the Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (AE-FUNAI), to the rice mill in the area. Work will commence before the end of March,” he said.

He directed the council’s chairman to “rehabilitate” those that defected from the All Progressive Congress (APC), “so that they will appear differently after defecting to the People’s Democratic Party”.

He also appealed to Ikwo people to re-elect both members of the Ebonyi House of Assembly from the area in 2019, saying that both had garnered useful experience that would help the law making process.

“I will be here, again, to beg you to return Chike Ogiji (PDP–Ikwo South) and Humphrey Nwuruku (PDP—Ikwo North), because I want the House of Assembly to be intact beyond 2019,” he said.

Chief Austin Umahi, the PDP South-East Zonal Vice Chairman, in a remark, urged the governor to listen to the clarion call of the people and seek re-election in 2019.

“I am a member of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and will not allow it assign you greater roles in 2019 because Ebonyi people need you more,” he said.

Sen. Obinna Ogba (PDP—Ebonyi Central) promised that national assembly members from the state would support the governor’s re-election bid in 2019, saying that they were all proud of his achievements.

Also speaking, Chief Onyekachi Nwebonyi, the state’s PDP Chairman, said that the governor’s good work had endured him to the people, making his re-election bid easy.

NAN reports that the governor was given the traditional title of “Okwuoha I’’ (Peoples’ benefactor) of Ikwo, in addition to a bus, a horse, several piece of yams, among others. (NAN)