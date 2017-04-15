The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has reiterated the Commission’s readiness in ensuring that corruption is completely wiped out in Nigeria, a development that will ensure Nigeria retains her position in the comity of nations.

Magu made this known during an interactive session with staff of the Commission to mark its 14th year anniversary.

While encouraging the staff to uphold the core values of the Commission, Magu said it was necessary to put more efforts in the ongoing fight against corruption as that is the only way succor can be brought to Nigeria.

His words: “We will continue to fight corruption whether anybody likes it or not. Because, we know that, that is the only way we can bring succor to this country. Now that we have found ourselves in this position, please, let us put heads together”, Magu said.

The anti-graft czar, also encouraged the personnel to furnish him with information on how the Commission can move forward; information on the wrong things the personnel are doing, in other for them to be addressed, so that the image of the Agency will not be tarnished.

He said “my door is completely opened. If something is going on wrong, please come and tell me. If you don’t want to show your face, just write a letter to me. Information is very important. I am alone, if you don’t tell me what is wrong, I would not know.

He continued, “I don’t want to know what is right, just tell us how we can correct the system itself, because the system needs correction every day. People are complaining about corruption in the EFCC, which is not good. We should not allow some individuals to spoil our names here”, he admonished.

Magu who said that the efforts being made by the Commission in fighting corruption, is fast gaining recognition in the international communities, charged the staff to shun the wrong things and be part of the success story.

He said it was necessary to always remember to put the interest of the nation first. “If you go to United States of America and the United Kingdom, they are all awash with news about us because of this Malabu case. So we are succeeding. Be part of the success. Forget about your own interest. Consider the overall interest of this country and the interest of the EFCC as an institution”.