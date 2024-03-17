Wildlife: Dr Mark’s Animal Show Premieres on Showmax

An exciting new children’s programme, “Dr. Mark’s Animal Show ”, will be available to stream on Showmax from Friday March 15, 2024.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Festus Iyorah, Nigeria Representative, Wild Africa Fund and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Lagos.

Iyorah said that the unique, 11-part series showcases African wildlife like never before.

According to him, each episode takes a deep dive into different animal species, from turtles to pangolins, unpacking their remarkable features, the roles they play in ecosystems, and the challenges they face in the wild.

He said that the animal show was produced by the conservation organisation, Wild Africa Fund, adding that the show’s arrival on Showmax could not be more timely.

Iyorah noted that 66 per cent of Africa’s wildlife has disappeared in the last 50 years.

He said that there was the need to educate our children on the reality of African wildlife and the urgent system changes required in a way that engages and inspires hope for a different and better future.

He said that the show features Dr Mark introducing his audience to some of the animals he has rescued from the illegal bushmeat trade for eventual reintroduction to the wild.

“The show also features exclusive short messages from pop culture legends, such as Davido, Laycon, Focalistic, Nviiri The Storyteller, and Shekhinah.

” Coupled with the interactive quizzes embedded in each episode and the real-time questions from the live audience, this new show is sure to spark the minds of little ones across the continent and engage them with the realities of the world and wildlife around them,” Iyorah said.

The Nigeria representative said that across several African countries, iconic wildlife species (including lions, gorillas, pangolins, leopards, chimpanzees, sea turtles, vultures, and numerous monkey species) were disappearing.

He stressed that the decline highlights the urgent need to raise awareness about these challenges and inspire action to address them, particularly with the younger generation; after all, they are set to be the future protectors of our wildlife.

He said that Dr. Mark urged parents and guardians to watch alongside their children, facilitating discussions on the issues raised and learning about Africa’s biodiversity themselves.

The Nigeria representative of Wild Africa Fund quoted Dr Mark as saying:“The arrival of Dr. Mark’s show onto Showmax ensures that more kids, regardless of where they live, will experience this exciting and educational series.

“This is taking the conservation conversation to new heights.

“These children will learn the importance of protecting wildlife, understand why we need animals to thrive in the wild and can share important conservation messages with their parents and society.”