WIkki Tourists FC investigates allegations of match-fixing against players

By Ahmed Kaigama

The management of WIkki Tourists Football Club of Bauchi says it has commenced an investigation of players alleged to be involved in a match-fixing and betting scandal.

Balarabe Douglas, the club’s Chairman, told newsmen on Thursday in Bauchi that some of their players were accused of “match-fixing and betting for selfish reasons”.

He said this development has led to frustration among the club’s hierarchy, as well as the team’s supporters and the entire citizens of Bauchi state.

“We commenced investigation into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes by some of our players in breach of the WIkki Tourists’ conduct and regulations.

The management can confirm that the wide investigation is now at an advanced stage, and it is anticipated it will be completed shortly at which point any potential charges will be considered.

“The players involved have really frustrated the efforts of the team and the management in all the matches of the 2022/2023 Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL),” the club chairman said.

Douglas then appealed to supporters of WIkki Tourists and the Bauch state citizens to remain calm, saying the club would soon return to its better days.

“The management firmly opposes game manipulation, gambling and other acts that violate sports integrity and ethics, and will hand out punishments based on the final investigation,” he said.

The club chairman however commended the NPFL Interim Management Committee (IMC) for restoring to the club the earlier deducted three points and three goals.

The deduction was a penalty for an alleged offence of fans’ misbehaviour.(NAN)