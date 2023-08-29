Wikki Tourists FC get new interim management

By Ahmed Kaigama

The Bauchi State Government has approved the constitution of the new interim Management Committee for Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the club’s management was dissolved in July, following the crisis that characterised the management leadership.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Bashir Shehu, Information Officer of the state’s Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Bauchi.

It said the ministry was pleased to announce that Gov. Bala Mohammed had given his official approval for the constitution of interim management team for the club.

“This move underscores the government’s commitment to revitalise and strengthen the operations of the state’s cherished football institution.

“The newly appointed interim management team is composed of highly experienced and dedicated professionals, each bringing a wealth of expertise in various aspects of football management.

“Their collective skills are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the club’s future endeavours, from player development to administrative efficiency, the statement said

The interim management team comprise five members – Aminu Umar as Chairman, Alhassan Mohammed, member; Dauda Chiroma, member; Umar Said member, with Sa’adu Chadi as Secretary

According to the statement, the Wikki club has a rich history and legacy that had contributed to the state’s sports culture for years.

“With the backing of the state government and the newly appointed interim management, the club is poised to embark on a journey of rejuvenation and growth.

“Gov Mohammmed is eager to witness the strides that the interim management will take to enhance the club’s performance, nurture young talents and promote spirit of sportsmanship and community engagement,” the statement said. (NAN)

