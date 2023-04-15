Wikki Tourists FC Captain Guda tasks teammates on commitment

By Ahmed Kaigama

Captain Mohammed Guda of Wikki Tourists Football Club (FC), Bauchi, has urged his teammates to be more committed and prayerful for the success of the club in the ongoing 2022/23 abridge Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Season.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the team is in a relegation zone with a threat by the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the (NPFL) over deduction of three points for alleged assault on match officials during the 13 match fixtures between visiting Bayelsa United and the club in Bauchi.

Guda made the call while talking to sports writers on Saturday in Bauchi, against the backdrop of the unfriendly situation of the team in the league.

He encouraged his teammates to be more committed, focused and determined, saying “we can achieve great turn around”.

“Our situation is bad no doubt about that which therefore suggests the crucial nature of our remaining games, but I believe we can do something positive as a team.

“Our major problem is ill luck, because we always play well but scoring goals has been our major undoing and with prayers nothing is impossible,” Guda assured.

NAN reports that Wikki Tourists FC will on Sunday play Doma United of Gombe in the match day 14 fixtures of the 2022/23 NPFL. (NAN)