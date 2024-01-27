Wike’s security interventions reducing crimes in Abaji – Chairman

Alhaji Abubakar Abdullahi, Chairman, Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says security interventions by the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, are reducing kidnappings and other criminal activities in the area.

Abdullahi stated this during a security town hall organised by the Office of the Minister in collaboration with the Abaji Area Council, in Abaji on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was organised for the minister to interact with residents of the area to find a lasting solution to insecurity in the federal capital.

The council chairman said that before the President Bola Tinubu-led administration, Abaji was experiencing constant kidnappings and other criminal activities.

He blamed part of the challenge on the location of the area, sharing boundaries with Niger, Kogi and Nasarawa states.

He, however, said that the proactiveness of the current administration and Wike’s security interventions have played critical roles in turning the tide around.

“By the special grace of God, the current administration has reduced these ugly activities to a minimal level and today, we are experiencing considerable peace and security.

“We must also appreciate our security agencies, traditional institutions, religious bodies, youth and voluntary organisations for their immense support and contribution in ensuring considerable peace,” he said.

The council boss also commended Wike for initiating the construction of a five kilometre road each, in the six area councils as part of rural development efforts.

“This has proved our disposition that FCT is in safe and competent hands,” he said.

He appealed for a military checkpoint in Yaba town and an upgrade of Gawun Police Station into a full Divisional Police Station with additional manpower.

Other requests by the chairman include additional vehicles and logistics for security agencies and completion of abandoned roads and other projects in the area.

On his part, the Ona of Abaji, Alhaji Adamu Yunusa, commended Wike for the relentless service to the residents of FCT, particularly on improving security and other development projects.

While commending the improved security being recorded in the area so far, the traditional leader appealed for the establishment of army barracks in Abaji.

He appealed to the Minister to ensure the completion and take-off of the proposed University of Science and Technology, Abaji.

Yunusa thanked President Tinubu for appointing a well-experienced politician, Mr Wike, to manage the affairs of the FCT as the minister.

Responding, Wike granted most of the requests, except for the University of Science and Technology, which he said was being looked into.

He urged the residents to support the government to address insecurity and sustain the relative peace being enjoyed in the area and FCT in general.

The minister called for the support of residents and community structure to support security agencies with valuable information to foil criminal acts.

“We believe that interacting with you will give you that confidence that the government is with you, the government will not forget you, and the government will work with you to see that these challenges are sorted out,” he said. (NAN)

