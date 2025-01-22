Wike’s Renewed Hope School Sports Festival begins Feb. 3

The 2nd Edition of Nyesom Wike Renewed Hope School Sports Festival, 2025, will begin on Feb. 3.

Malam Hashimu Adamu, Director, Department of School Sports, Education Secretariat of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adamu told newsmen that the festival would bring together talented young athletes across the FCT to celebrate sportsmanship, teamwork, and youth empowerment.

He said that the event would showcase talents, with public and private schools competing at the primary, junior, and senior secondary levels.

He mentioned that the festival would feature a wide range of sports activities, including the 100m, 200m, 400m, relays, and long-distance races.

He also added that other field events would include the high jump, long jump, shot put, and javelin.

The director identified some of the team sport as football, volleyball, basketball, and handball, while board games would include chess, scrabble, and traditional games like ayo and ludo.

He explained that the preliminary competitions would be held at Zonal levels from Feb. 3 to Feb. 14, with the grand finale scheduled from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27 at the MKO Abiola National Stadium.

He called for the support and active participation of sports enthusiasts and other stakeholders passionate about youth and community development.

He also appealed for corporate sponsorship to ensure the festival’s success and sustainability.

He thanked the Minister of the FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, for his commitment to fostering physical development, discipline and unity among students.

“This will not only build the future of sports champions but also build responsible citizens who understand the value of teamwork and perseverance,” he said. (NAN)