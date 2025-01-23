Wike’s projects beaming light of hope on rural communities – Etsu Kwali

Mr Luka Nizassan, Etsu of Kwali, Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s rural road projects are beaming a light of hope on rural communities.

By Philip Yatai

Mr Luka Nizassan, Etsu of Kwali, Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), says FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s rural road projects are beaming a light of hope on rural communities.

Nizassan stated this while reacting to the newly inaugurated 11-kilometre Yangoji – Sukuku – Ebbo Road in the area council executed by the Wike-led FCT Administration.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday, that the communities contribute 30 per cent of food production to the Kwali Area Council.

He described the road project as the most impactful project undertaken by the Wike-led FCT Administration to transform rural communities.

According to him, the construction of the road has renewed the hope and trust of his people in President Bola Tinubu-led federal government and the commitment to deliver good governance to the people.

“No one would have thought that these communities would receive such massive infrastructural intervention until Wike beamed the light of hope on us.

“This road will increase agricultural production by enhancing the movement of farm machines and reducing the cost of transporting agricultural inputs.

“The communities are now accessible for businesses and the evacuation of agricultural products to larger markets, thereby, increasing the economic value of agricultural products.

“This will have a direct bearing on food security and poverty reduction.”

The traditional ruler added that one of the immediate benefits of the road was the significant improvement of security in the area.

He explained that the communities were hitherto prone to kidnappings and other security challenges.

“The road has now provided security agencies the needed access to patrol and respond to distress calls promptly, thus, de-escalating the activities of criminal elements in the area,” he said.

NAN reports that the FCT Minister had on Monday begun the inauguration of completed road projects in rural communities across the six area councils of the territory, beginning with a five-kilometre road in Abaji Area Council.

Wike, said while inaugurating the 11-kilometre Yangoji–Sukuku–Ebo Road on Tuesday, that the gesture was part of Tinubu’s commitment to develop rural communities. (NAN)