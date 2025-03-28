Wike’s mega rally: Diri’s security alarm baseless – Aide

Mr Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Public Communications and Social Media, says Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa’s security alarm

By Philip Yatai

Mr Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant to the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Public Communications and Social Media, says Gov. Douye Diri of Bayelsa’s security alarm over a rally is baseless.

Diri had on Thursday raised an alarm over an alleged plan by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike’s supporters in Bayelsa to stage a mega rally and inaugurate the support group.

Disturbed by the development, Diri warned that the state government would not condone any act that would disrupt the peace of the state.

The governor advised security agencies, youths, elders and traditional rulers to be on the alert.

Reacting, Olayinka in a statement in Abuja on Friday, said Nigerians were free to express their support for anyone, anywhere and anytime.

The spokesman wondered why Diri, with all the security apparatus available to him could go on national television on mere suspicion of people planning a rally.

According to him, it is within the right of Nigerians to hold a lawful rally.

He added that if Wike was going to attend any political rally in Bayelsa or anywhere, he would inform security agencies himself.

“It is surprising that a governor had to call the state’s Security Council and Bayelsa Elders Council meetings to discuss a suspicion of people planning a rally for Wike,” he said.

Olayinka advised Diri to face the serious business of governance and stop raising a baseless security alarm over a rally. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)