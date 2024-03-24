Wike’s few months’ performance beyond his predecessors’ – SAN

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Mohammed Mohammed, SAN, says the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has in his few months as minister performed far beyond his predecessors.

Mohammed stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

“As a minister, Wike’s developmental project performances across FCT are beyond his functions as provided under section 302 of the 1999 constitution (as amended).

“His performance in just a few months as FCT minister is far beyond several years spent by his predecessors in that office and these are facts,”he said.

Mohammed said that Wike who was known as Mr Project during his tenure as the governor of Rivers, continues to embody this reputation through his dynamic leadership in the FCT.

The SAN underscores the significance of Wike’s contributions to the enhancement of infrastructure and quality of life in the FCT.

“His proactive approach and unwavering commitment to progress have earned him widespread admiration, and his leadership has not only met but surpassed expectations, setting a high standard for public service in Nigeria.

“Each day, residents of Abuja witness tangible impacts of his initiatives, with new projects emerging consistently.

“These include the renovation of the Vice President’s residence, the development of the outer southern expressway from Villa roundabout to Ring Road I, and the implementation of various roads and rail infrastructure projects.

He said that Wike’s efforts and achievements stand out as a significant asset in the hands of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, demonstrating exceptional competence and dedication in his role as the FCT Minister.

Mohammed commended and encouraged the minister to do more for the sake of humanity.

“The pivotal role that Wike plays is an invaluable asset to Tinubu’s administration, showcasing exemplary leadership and dedication to the welfare of Nigerians.

“He has a keen eye for progress and development with a notable track record of accomplishments within the FCT.

“His performance thus far has exceeded expectations, validating Tinubu’s decision to appoint him to this crucial position.

“As the nation continues to navigate its development trajectory, the contributions of visionary leaders like Wike remain integral to achieving sustainable progress and prosperity for all’’, he added. (NAN)

By Ebere Agozie