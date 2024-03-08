Wike’s Councillor resigns, cites intimidation and declares support for Fubara

Mr Achor Nna, the Councillor representing Ward 9 in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers, has resigned his position as the Leader of the Legislative Council.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that Mr Nyesom Wike, theMinister of the Federal Capital Territory, is from same ward.

Nna resigned via a letter dated March 7, 2024 and addressed to the Clerk of the House, Mrs Rosemary Brown.In that letter, Nna declared support for Gov. Siminalayi Fubara, generally seen as Wike’s political rival.The letter read in part: ‘’This resignation is borne out of my personal conviction to align with the truth in the face of the current political issues in Rivers’’.He attributed his action to “unwarranted intimidation, marginalisation, coercion, bullying and arm-twisting from the leaders of the Obio/Akpor Local Government.

“I want to align with the progressive minds to liberate and develop Rivers. Let it be known that this resignation will never negate my earlier resolve to work in consonance with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope,” he said. (NAN)(