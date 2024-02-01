Wike working to improve living condition of rural dwellers – Secretary

Mrs Adedayo Benjamins-Laniyi, Mandate Secretary, Women Affairs Secretariat, FCT Administration, says the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, is working to improve the living condition of rural dwellers in the territory.

Benjamins-Laniyi stated this when she visited the District Head of Kulo, Mr Solomon Hassan in Kuje Area Council of the FCT on Wednesday.

She said that Wike was making necessary efforts to bring succor to the people in rural communities, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

The secretary, who was in the community to assess an abandoned groundnut processing factory in Kulo community, said plans were underway to resuscitate it.

She asked the district head to document the challenges faced by the community, and assured them that the minister would find ways to address the challenges.

According to her, Wike is a man of his words and will deliver on his assignment in developing the territory into a world class capital city.

She said that the visit was facilitated by the minister ike and the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, to get details of the challenges affecting the community.

According to her, the goal is to find ways to improve the living conditions of the people.

The mandate secretary, thereafter, distributed some bags of rice, cooking oil, salt, and undisclosed cash to members of the community.

Earlier, the District Head identified some of the challenges affecting the community as the lack of access road, water, electricity, and employment opportunities for the youths in the community.

Hassan expressed confidence in the leadership qualities of Wike, adding that he was optimistic that he would turn the lives of rural dwellers around.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Women Affairs Secretariat was established in October 2023 and would be100 days old on Feb. 1. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai

