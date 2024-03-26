Wike woos Indian investors to Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has sought for huge investments from Indian investors, as part of strategies to fast tract the development of the capital territory, Abuja.

Wike made the call when the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Shri Balasubramanian, visited him in Abuja on Tuesday.

He acknowledged the presence of many Indian companies in the country, particularly petrochemicals and fertiliser companies among others.

“We would also like to have this kind of relationship in Abuja.

“You have seen improvement in security; you have seen improvement in infrastructure in Abuja. That is part of the “Renewed Hope” agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“We will discuss other areas that will be of mutual interest between India and Nigeria, and Abuja in particular,” he said.

The minister said that it was within the purview of the FCT Administration to ensure that all Embassies in Nigeria, have an unhostile environment to enable them perform their assignments.

Earlier, Balasubramanian said that the excellent relationship between India and Nigeria was quite old.

The Ambassador explained that India began its diplomatic relationship with Nigeria two years before the country became independent in 1958, when India established a diplomatic office in Lagos.

He said that there were over 155 Indian companies in Nigeria, with more than 27 billion dollars of investments in various manufacturing areas.

He said that companies ranged from plastics to steel, oil, and pharmaceuticals among others in every sector.

According to him, Indian companies are the second largest employer of labour after the Nigerian government.

“So that is the level of engagement that we have, including wonderful political relationships.

“Culturally, we also have excellent cooperation. We have been having various groups from Nigeria going to India to participate in different exhibitions and cultural activities.

“We are very happy with all the facilities that are being extended to our Embassy.

“We are more than happy about it and would like to continue the relationship”. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai