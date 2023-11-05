Wike wins FirstNews Man of the year 2023 award 

By Chimezie Godfrey

A former Governor of Rivers State and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has won the FirstNews Man of the Year 2023 Award.

The Rivers-born politician is conferred with this award based on the unparalleled legacies that he left behind at the end of his eight years of unprecedented leadership of his beloved Rivers State”, the Chairman/Publisher of First Media Network Limited, Publishers FirstNews Online Newspaper, ” Daniel Iworiso-Markson, said in a statement issued on Sunday.

Iworiso-Markson, also a former Commissioner for Information, Strategy and Orientation in Bayelsa State said

The announcement of Wike’s award came on the heels of First News’ successful celebration of its third anniversary with the hosting of its 3rd National Public Lecture with the theme: “The Nigerian Question: Survival of the Federation in the throes of Increasing Economic Challenges” and delivered by the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah.

Multi-Guinness World Record holder, Prof..Chris Imafidon was the second Keynote Speaker during the public lecture, while globally renowned speaker, trainer and business adviser, David Parrish, also delivered a special paper titled, “Creative Economy” during the lecture on the occasion.

Other speakers included the Managing Director of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr. Samuel Ogbuku and retired Federal Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Godknows Boladei Igali.

On the panel at the public lecture were Prof. Ali Alao Babatunde; former Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col Milland Dikio (retd); Dr. Matthew Ayibakuro and renowned broadcaster and journalist, Mr Boason Omofaye.

The full text of the statement on the conferment of the First News Man of the Year 2023 on Wike reads:

FIRST NEWS MAN OF THE YEAR AWARD 2023

The presentation of FIRST NEWS MAN OF THE AWARD 2023 has begun. The exclusive award was conceived to celebrate as well as recognize personalities adjudged by our team of editorial board members to be awarded to persons who have made significant contributions to better the lot of society and mankind as a whole, regardless of how their actions are perceived or viewed by the general public.

As a reputable independent digital news network, we often beam our spotlights on outstanding individuals or institutions who in the course of any outgoing year, have through their actions made significant impact or inroads in whatever fields of human endeavour. This could be in business, politics, sports entertainment, security, scientific discovery, health and CSR.

In 2021, the maiden edition of First News Man of the Year Award went to the Miracle Governor of Bayelsa Stat, Sen. Douye Diri, for his outstanding performance in the sustenance of peace and security in the State. In 2022, the recipient of First News Man of the Year Award was Brigadier General Buba Marwa, Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA. He was conferred the award on account of his Stellar performance in strengthening and repositioning the NDLEA to deliver on its core mandate of eradicating the use of hard drugs in the country.

The First News Man of the Year Award 2023 goes to His Excellency, Barr. Ezenwo Nyesom Wike, the immediate past governor of Rivers State and minister of the federal capital territory. The Rivers born politician is conferred with this award based on the unparalleled legacies that he left behind at the end of his eight years of unprecedented leadership of his beloved Rivers State.

Upon his election as the Executive Governor of Rivers State in 2015, he practically opened the floodgates to life-transforming projects for the people of his beloved state as he fully exhibited his knack for inaugurating and commissioning projects upon projects. Wike and projects are like Siamese twins. Former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo was, therefore, not at all wrong, but very apt in nicknaming Wike “Mr Projects.”

His Excellency’s plethora of monumental achievements in governance is mind-boggling. His administration in Rivers State blazed the trail in so many areas of development and progression. There is no iota of doubt that Wike left Rivers State far better than he met it eight years ago. His legacies, of course, transcends the monumental infrastructural development he championed throughout his leadership tenure in the state. It is trite to say that his life-transforming projects within eight years will outlive the current generation of residents in Rivers State.

In Rivers State, Wike came, he saw and he triumphantly conquered. His eight-year tenure was marked by milestones of monumental achievements that have, and continue to make salutary and positive changes that are of immense benefits to the Rivers people in so many ways. Wike not only touched all aspects of life in Rivers State throughout his tenure, specifically, he made monumental and lasting changes in economic growth, infrastructural development, educational reforms, healthcare initiatives, environmental stewardship, fiscal responsibility, crisis management and collaborative governance to make way for a prosperous future for the people of Rivers State.

It therefore did not come as a surprise to many Nigerians that within the little time he has served as the Minister of FCT, accolades have been pouring in, as his actions are already indicating that he’s set to not only re-enact what he did in Rivers State in the nation’s capital, but also surpass them.

Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, we present to you this political titan and consummate administrator, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike for the conferment of the award of First News “Man of Year” 2023.

