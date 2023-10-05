Wike wants directorate of women affairs in FCTA, seeks First Lady’s support

By Celine-Damilola Oyewole

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike has sought the support of the First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, to establish a Directorate of Women Affairs in the FCT Administration.

Wike made the appeal on Wednesday, when he visited the First Lady in company of the Minister of State for FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud.

He said that the collaboration became necessary because there was no directorate for women affairs in the FCTA.

“We want to collaborate with you on how to take care of women, and work with you to ensure that the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu is achieved.

“The FCT wants to play its own role in this agenda.

“As part of the plan to establish a directorate for women affairs in the FCT, I will seek approval from Mr President,” he said.

He appealed to the First Lady to take him and the FCT Administration as part of her team, while awaiting President Tinubu’s approval for the directorate.

Responding, the First Lady noted that a broad-based implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda must include strategic development of the agricultural sector.

She added that the agenda must also recognise the role of women and create an atmosphere that empowers them.

She applauded the minister for placing a premium on women inclusion.

According to her, the move by the FCT to develop agriculture, one of the priority areas for the renewed hope initiative, was a cheering one with a lot of prospects to be exploited.

“Just this morning I saw a newsflash that the FCT Minister is collaborating with Israel on agriculture, and I said I would love to discuss agriculture with the honourable minister.

“Although women and children are what we do, it is not just women. We went as far as Belarus to study what they are doing.

“They have so much to offer in different areas and they are willing to assist, going as far as offering us scholarships at the Renewed Hope Initiative.

“What you have done today has really brought a lot of ease to our work because once you have the directorate there, we would know how to reach them. You have really lightened my burden.”

