Wike vows to prosecute 50 detained vandals in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has vowed that the 50 individuals detained for vandalising manhole covers on Abuja’s roads would face prosecution.

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has vowed that the 50 individuals detained for vandalising manhole covers on Abuja’s roads would face prosecution.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that on Monday, the Nigerian Police Command in the FCT announced the detention of 50 suspected vandals, who were caught with 25 manhole covers and solar streetlights.

Reacting to the development, Wike said that the detained suspects would face the full wrath of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

In a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Mr Lere Olayinka, the minister emphasised that no criminal would be spared.

He assured that the FCT Administration would ensure that all buyers and users of the stolen manhole covers and other public infrastructure would be apprehended.

The culprits, he said, would be prosecuted for economic sabotage and for endangering the lives of Nigerians.

Wike described the detention of the 50 suspected vandals as a demonstration of the FCTA’s zero-tolerance policy toward criminal activities, particularly the vandalisation of public amenities.

He commended security agencies for their prompt and decisive actions, calling their collaborative efforts “fantastic.”

“This is an assurance to the residents of the FCT that their lives and property are secure,” he stated.

The minister also lauded Nigerians for showing patriotism by speaking out against vandalism, emphasising that the protection of public amenities was a collective responsibility.

He urged residents of the FCT to continue using social media positively, as demonstrated by one individual who alerted authorities about the stolen manhole covers.

He pledged that the Administration would act swiftly on similar incidents in the future.

“Those stealing and buying amenities meant for the use of Nigerians are Nigerians themselves.

“They live among us, and they are known. It is, therefore, important that patriotic Nigerians begin to expose them before they carry out their criminal acts,” Wike said.(NAN)

