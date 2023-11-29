Wike visits proposed sites of Judges Quarters, Court of Appeal Complex, others

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Barrister Ezenwo Nyesom Wike on Tuesday, visited the proposed site of the Judges Quarters in Katampe District of the FCT as well as the proposed site for the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal Complex in Sector B, Jabi/Dakibiyu District and the proposed site for a Memorial Park in Jabi District, Abuja.

Explaining the purpose of the visits, the FCT Minister said it was to physically examine the sites and plan accordingly, adding that he has given directives to the FCDA to provide the necessary infrastructure at the sites so that work would begin on the projects.

According to the FCT Minister, “You remember we said we are going to build accommodation for Judges of the Federal High Court. We also did say we are going to build for Judges of the FCT High Court and we are also going to build for Justices of the Court of Appeal of Abuja Division”.

“As part of it, we had to go and see the site and we found out that the infrastructure is yet to be provided, which has made us to direct the FCDA to quickly see that we provide the infrastructure so that we can start the residential buildings. You can’t site residential buildings when there is no basic infrastructure”, the Minister added.

On the proposed Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal complex, the Minister disclosed that the FCDA has also been directed to provide infrastructure and acquire some of the adjoining structures in the area, in the overriding interest of the public and pay compensations accordingly.

He said, “We have seen where we want to build the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, which is at Utako area. We also have seen that we need to provide infrastructure, particularly roads and I’ve also directed the FCDA to make sure that that is done and then acquire some buildings for public purposes and pay compensation for part of this Court of Appeal complex for the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal.”

Also speaking on the proposed memorial park in Jabi, the Minister stated that the FCT Administration intends to build a befitting memorial centre in remembrance of those who lost their lives during the unfortunate building collapse incident at the site in 2008.

He said “There was a collapsed building in 2008 where seven people died and I was told that FCT decided to make here a memorial centre in remembrance of those who died and that has not been accomplished. So, I decided to take a visit and see the place.

“I have directed the Director of Parks and recreation to bring out a proper design that will stand the test of time, a model memorial park that people will remember those who lost their lives here.”

Addressing a gathering of FCT residents who thronged out to show support and appreciation for the project at Jabi, Barr. Wike explained that the park will not only beautify the city but also serve as an area for relaxation and leisure for the residents.

He added that the project is part of the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to bring happiness to the people of the FCT and called for their support for the President.

The FCT Minister further disclosed that work on the projects will commence after the passage of the FCT 2024 statutory budget.

He said, “We are preparing for that and as soon as the budget is submitted to the National Assembly and is passed, we will start procurement process for this.

Speaking on the efforts to improve revenue generation in the FCT and provide funding for infrastructure projects, the Minister also explained that the withdrawal of the FCT from the Treasury Single Account will enable the Administration to access funds from the wider financial market using its IGR as collateral.

The Minister further reiterated that the FCT Administration will only embark on projects that have cash backing, saying “I don’t believe in just awarding contracts when you know you don’t have the money. Any project we are embarking upon, be assured that there will be backing of funds”.

The Minister was accompanied on the visit by the Executive Secretary, FCDA, Engr. Shehu Hadi Ahmad, the Director Engineering, Engr. Obiora Ezeoha, Director Land TPL Adamu Hussaini Jibril and other senior officials of the FCT Administration.

