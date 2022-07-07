Wike urges Corps members to uphold national values

By Precious Akutamadu

Gov.Nyesom Wike of Rivers on Thursday urged corps members to uphold the ideals and values imbibed in them during their service year.

Wike made the call during the passing out of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 corps members in Port Harcourt.

He was represented by Dr George Nweke, the Permanent Secretary in the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

He urged them to leverage on the skills acquisition training given to them during their service to be employers of labour rather than job seekers.

The governor urged them to be committed to nation building, especially as the countdown to the 2023 general elections began.

Wike said his administration would continue to tap from the scheme in bridging the gaps in critical areas of education, health care agriculture and rural infrastructure.

“We will continue to hold the scheme in high esteem and will never hesitate to make investments to improve its operations,”he said.

Earlier, the Coordinator of NYSC in Rivers, congratulated the corps members for the successful completion of the service year.

Mfongang stated that the 2,428 corps members had contributed their quota immensely in uplifting the lives of the people of Rivers in various communities they served.

The coordinator said the remarkable achievements of corps members in their places of primary assignment was testimony to their readiness and commitment to nation building.

He stated that three corps members performed exceptionally well with state honours, while one received NYSC state governing board merit award.

He commended the state government for restoring the monthly payment of allowance to corps members and infrastructural upgrade of facilities in the Orientation camp.(NAN)

