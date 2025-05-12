Wike urges contractors to ensure quality in project delivery

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has urged contractors executing different projects in the territory to deliver within expected quality.

By Philip Yatai

Wike stated this on Monday, when he inspected some ongoing projects within the capital city, in preparation for inauguration to celebrate President Bola Tinubu second year in office.

One of the projects inspected is the ongoing construction of the 16-kilometre Inner Northern Expressway from Idu to Dei Dei, being executed by Salini.

The minister also inspected the ongoing construction of Jahi Interchange, being constructed by Gilmor, to connect Wole Soyinka Way with the Murtala Mohammed Expressway.

The minister expressed satisfaction with the pace and the quality of the projects so far

He commended the contractors for working day and night to deliver the projects within the delivery timeline.

“The contractors have assured us that they are going to meet up with the deadline; they are working day and night.

“I have confidence that in the next two weeks the projects will look different and at finishing level.

“I am impressed with the contractors executing the two projects and what is important is the quality of job,” he said. (NAN)(www.nannews.ng)