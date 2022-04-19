Wike to PDP NWC: Don’t favour any presidential aspirant

The Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant and governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has enjoined members of the National Working Committee (NWC) to avoid the mistakes of conducting the forth coming election to favour any particular person or groups.

He also charged them to expect litigations and never undermine them when they are secured, but should rather work hard either to vacate them or reconcile the aggrieved persons.

He stated this while speaking to members of the NWC at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja on Tuesday.

“As opposition party, we cannot afford to allow people to say this election (convention) is not credible and transparent.

“I plead again, we must not make the mistakes of putting people in the convention committee who are obviously supporting A, B or C. If we do that then some of us will challenge it.

“It is good you do what everybody will be happy with. You should do a better convention now.”

He described himself as a true party person who should be encouraged to lead the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as its flag bearer in the 2023 presidential election.

Governor Wike stated that Nigerians are watching to see who the PDP will present as their flag bearer with such capacity to deliver them and the country from the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Today, terrorists and bandits have taken over the entire country. It is no longer Yobe and Borno States alone. It is now in the 36 States and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“So, Nigerians are really tired. But again, they are waiting to see who we are going to present, what is the track record of that person.”

He continued: “Not those that you will give the ticket to, then tomorrow, if they fail, you won’t see them again in the party. Or if you don’t give them the ticket, they will begin to work for the ruling party.

“I believe that I’m a true party person that should be encouraged to lead the party.”

Governor Wike maintained that he understands the modus oparandi of the APC and if given the PDP ticket, he can confidently withstand them as well as win the 2023 presidential election.

According to him, his confidence stems from the fact that he had showed leadership in addressing the security challenge in Rivers State by providing requisite equipment and welfare that served as motivation for security personnel.

“Everybody in this country knows me, and of my views of national issues. Nobody can say I don’t know whether Wike will do this or Wike will not do that.

“Everybody should know me very well that when I see issues, I said this is my view because am not going to run away from things going bad.

“So, as somebody at the helm of affairs, I called the security agencies in Rivers State. We discussed and they placed their demands with assurance given. I verified sources of the equipment that they want to buy to avoid buying technically faulty ones. We gave timeline and offered incentives for personnel.

“It is on record that when security officer dies in the course of fighting crime that we took care of their family so that they know they are not fighting in vain.”

Speaking further, governor Wike said he is that kind of a leader who has and will continue to consult with the party, and seek its view on what government intends to do as a way of achieving proper integration.

“That is the way to achieve synergy between the party and the government, including the National Assembly members, members of the board of trustees and the national working committee.

“It is not where the government will roll out programme without the party leadership being involved. That way the party will not be in position to defend what government is doing.”

The governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, who accompanied Governor Wike, said the 2023 presidential election will not be the usual presidential contestation the country has had in the past.

“It has become existential, it has become about the future of our children, and therefore everybody must throw in everything. The two most important requirement as we move forward is competence and acceptability.”

He further added: ” I see this possibility in one of your own (Wike). You elected him in 2015 to serve as Governor of Rivers State, and from the creeks of Rivers State he has emerged as a worthy example of what service should be, firm, straight forward, outspoken, stricker for rule of law, fearless, and yet carrying everybody along and performing and doing wonders in Rivers State.”

Governor Ikpeazu said if PDP is really determined to rescue Nigeria from the brinks of collapse, then the party’s presidential ticket should be given to the Rivers state governor, who has been loyal to PDP since 1998.

“You come to loyalty and service to our party, Governor Wike has never left the PDP. He has stood by all previous presidential aspirants and candidates, following them with vigour and commitment, committing resources, intellect and leading from the front.”

The PDP national chairman, senator Iyorchia Ayu, who commended Governor Wike for his commitment to the party, assured him that the NWC will provide a level playing field for all the 17 aspirants, whom he maintained will do better than President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I want to assure you that there will be no foul play, no manipulation. We will certainly do better than what we did in October last year. We will hold an absolutely transparent convention. At that stage, we will try to be the INEC of the Peoples Democratic Party. We will not be partisan, we’ll try as much as possible to make sure that every member of the NWC works for the party.

“I want to also assure you that once you emerge as the candidate of the party, whoever emerges from that point on, we will be aggressively partisan because we want the party to win election. We’ll do everything in our power by way of canvassing for votes of the Nigerian people to ensure that PDP wins the next election.”

