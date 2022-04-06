Wike to Nigerians: Poverty, insecurity don’t know ethnicity, religion

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has continued to make a case for his presidential ambition with a reiteration of the need to salvage Nigeria from the throes of insecurity and debilitating poverty which, according to him, are caused by the poor management of the APC.

While addressing stakeholders of the his party, the PDP, in Gombe State, Governor Wike said he represents the best chance for the party to snatch power from the ruling APC and return Nigeria back on the path of growth and development.

He said: “If you want PDP to win election in 2023, I have made myself available. Give me the ticket, let me go and take the power for you. We are talking about who can take this power from APC (All Progressives Congress). That person is me.”

He also urged unity, noting that the challenges facing the country affect all Nigerians regardless of ethnicity and religion.

“We need to salvage this country. Let us not pretend about it. Insecurity does not know religion. Insecurity does not know ethnicity. Poverty does not know ethnicity. Poverty does not know religion,” he continued.

“The people who come to kill us, do they look at who is a Christian? Do they look at who is a Moslem? Do they know who is Hausa-Fulani? Do they know who is Igbo? We are dying.”

“So, it is not for sentiment. It is not for people to come and tell you, look, it must come from here, no, no. It is for those who have the capacity. If given the opportunity, I will replicate what I’ve done in Rivers State as President of Nigeria.”

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

