Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers says his administration will establish a new judicial division in Bonny to reduce the problems of justice delivery.

Wike announced this during a courtesy visit by the Okpo Club of Nigeria to his office in Port Harcourt.

He said that the possibility would be carefully studied in order not to expose the state to torturing legal processes from divisional high courts.

The governor restated his administration’s stance against politics of exclusion.

He assured that every ethnic group in the state would benefit from his developmental projects.

He said that the National Judicial Commission (NJC) was constitutionally empowered to recommend who becomes a chief judge and urged the judiciary not to politicise the appointment of officers by the NJC.

He enjoined the leadership of Okpo Club of Nigeria to be forthright in leading the association.

Wike also urged the club to resist the temptation to politicise their activities and ensure all members work as a team.

The governor stressed the need for members to understand the cardinal objectives of the club so that every effort would be harnessed toward achieving them.

Earlier, Mr Churchhill Wosu, Chairman of the club, said the association came to introduce its new executive members to the governor, Wike being one of its founding members.

Wosu commended the governor for his leadership qualities, determination to change the infrastructural landscape of the state and improve its socioeconomic status.

He urged the governor to consider the establishment of more divisional High Courts, particularly in Obio and Emohua. (NAN)

