Wike support group sympathizes with former President Jonathan over crash

The Project ReNew Nigeria, a group supporting the presidential aspiration of Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State, has expressed sympathies with former President Goodluck Jonathan over the ghastly accident that claimed the lives of two policemen in his convoy.

In a statement released to the press, the group expressed shock over the incident and condoled with the families of the victims.

It said: “We are saddened to learn of the crash involving the convoy of His Excellency, former President Goodluck Jonathan, which reportedly claimed the lives of two gallant policemen and left others injured.”

“While it is relieving to know that H.E. Goodluck Jonathan is unhurt, we share his apparent shock and grief over the loss of brave policemen who until the incident served their nation dutifully.”

“Our hearts and prayers go to their families at this difficult time. We pray that God grants them the fortitude to bear the loss.”

