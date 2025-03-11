Wike supervises demolition of structures in Gishiri community for road corridor expansion

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, supervised the demolition of parts of Gishiri community in Katampe District, Abuja.

Wike explained that the demolished structures were the ones situated on a road corridor.

According to the minister, the action became necessary due to the failure of the affected residents to relocate.

He noted that the FCT Administration had awarded a contract for the construction of a dual carriageway from Nnamdi Azikiwe Expressway.

He added that the planned construction would start at NICON Junction, to Wole Soyinka Way, with a completion deadline set for May.

According to Wike, funds for compensation have been made available, along with an alternative relocation site for the affected residents.

However, he stated that the residents refused both the compensation and the relocation, which was obstructing the project.

“We will not allow that,” he insisted.

“You realised that I have been here more than four times.

“We have sat down with the community leaders and told them the need to cooperate with the government so that the contractor will be able complete the project and hand it over by May.

“The traditional leaders pleaded with us to give them one week. The money for compensation has been made available and we made available somewhere where they can relocate.

“However, with all these assurances, it does appear that work is not going on and I did inform the traditional rulers that this work has to go on.”

The minister, declaring that “enough is enough,” noted that no government would stand by and allow individuals to sabotage a project designed for the public good.

He expressed disappointment that the affected residents refused to cooperate, in spite of the fact that the land was not being acquired for private housing but for infrastructural development.

“So, I called the community leaders while away in Milan Italy, that I am going to be personally here to supervise this demolition and that’s what I came for.

“Let them know that it is not going to be business as usual.

“We are doing roads for the public and the public will not be happy that we are doing a road for them?

He said that the government had done what was humanly possible by giving them more than three months to do what was right.

“I can fold my arms and say let the work stop. No, we won’t do that. We will not do that. We have given them enough time.

“Are we going to say because of few people government will not do its work?”

Regarding the way forward, the minister stated that the Director of Compensation and Resettlement would return to the community to determine a feasible solution for the affected residents.

“If they don’t want it, that’s their business,” Wike added.

In response to the demolition, some angry residents began throwing stones at the bulldozer operators.

To restore order, police and other security agencies on-site deployed tear gas to disperse the agitated youths.(NAN)