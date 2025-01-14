Wike signs 5,481 C of O in 16 months – Official

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has signed 5,481 Certificates of Occupancy (C of O) between August 2023 and December 2024.

The minister’s Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Mr Lere Olayinka, made the disclosure in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday.

Olayinka said that the figure was 2,919 less than the 8,400 C of O signed by the FCT Administration in 13 years from 2010 to 2023.

“From May 2010 to May 2015, a total of 5,655 C of O were produced and signed, while 1,174 were signed between 2015 and May 2019.

“Also, a total of 1,571 C of O were signed between May 2019 and May 2023.

“Meanwhile, from May 2023 that President Tinubu assumed office to Dec. 31, 2024, a total of 5,481 C of O were signed by the FCT Minister,” he said.

The spokesman added that once a payment was made, a land allottee would get his or her C of O within two weeks.

He noted that land allottees were not encouraged to pay for their C of O because it took several years to process.

“This has changed in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“Also, even sourcing information on when a C of O is collected and details of the collector that used to take months, can now be done within 72 hours,” he said.

He said that in the next few weeks, land allottees whose C of O were ready for collection would begin to receive SMS informing them that their titled documents were ready. (NAN)