Wike shows up as South West PDP leaders meet in Ibadan

…appreciate Wike for interest in S/West PDP

…’Oyinlola committee to submit report February ending’

Leaders of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West geopolitical zone have urged all members of the party to come together and join the moving train of the party under the leadership of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The leaders called on the PDP chapters in the six states of the zone to strengthen the party ahead of the coming congresses, charging those in attendance to go back home and mobilise more people to join the party.

The South-West PDP leaders, in a resolution endorsed by its chairman, Hon. Dayo Ogungbenro, following a meeting held at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, equally appreciated Governor Makinde for calling the meeting, which was meant to be a unity meeting.

They equally lauded the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, who was on a courtesy visit to his Oyo State counterpart, for his interest in the South-West PDP.

Those in attendance at the meeting include former Governors Olagunsoye Oyinlola and Segun Oni; governorship candidate of the PDP in Ondo State, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede (SAN); Senators Abiodun Olujinmi (Ekiti), Hosea Agboola (Oyo); Hon. Rita Orji (Lagos) and the PDP South-West chairman, Ogungbenro.

Others were: Engr. Adedeji Doherty (Lagos), Abayomi Kuye (Lagos), Prince Muiz Dosunmu (Lagos), Chief Kunmi Mustapha (Oyo), Chief Mrs. Bosede Adedibu (Oyo), Hon. Soji Adagunodo (Osun), Fatai Adams (Ondo), Barr. Olayinka Sunkanmi (Ogun) and Prince Adeleke Shittu.

A communique released after the meeting stated that the reconciliation committee of the party being led by former Governor of Osun State, Prince Oyinlola, has been given till the end of February to submit its reports and that once the report is submitted, the South-West PDP will convene a wider meeting to ratify the it.

While reading the resolution of the meeting to newsmen, the Senator representing Ekiti South District, Abiodun Olujinmi, said: “We thank Governor Makinde for calling this meeting of PDP leaders in the South-West zone and we equally appreciate Governor Wike for being a great leader of our party and for taking out time to come to the South-West so that he could encourage us as a zone to make peace with one another and ensure that the party develops as needed in the zone.

“We urged everyone present to go back home and mobilise for the PDP, bring in new entrants into the party for the longevity of the party.

“We asked that the Zonal Reconciliation Committee led by Governor Oyinlola must complete its work by the end of February and turn in its report.

“We also decided that there will be a larger meeting of the party once the reconciliation committee turns in its report so as to ratify it and take it to the national headquarters.

“We urged all the party members sitting on the fence and who really believe in the party to come in now so that we can build the party together.”