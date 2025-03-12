Wike seeks FCT residents’ support for successful execution of projects

By Philip Yatai

Mr Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has appealed to FCT residents to cooperate with contractors executing various projects in the territory.

Wike made the appeal in Abuja on Wednesday, when he inspected the ongoing construction of Obafemi Awolowo Way from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III.

The minister also inspected the ongoing construction of a 15-kilometre service lane of the Outer Southern Expressway from Apo to Wassa, as well as the Abuja International Conference Centre.

Wike, who expressed satisfaction with the quality of work so far, said not much would be achieved without the support of residents.

“That is why we are saying to FCT residents that this project is for the interest of the public and not for individual interests.

“It is not for me; it is for everybody.

“We are appealing to residents to cooperate with the various contractors that are executing road projects in the FCT so that we can complete the projects,” he said.

The minister said that the support was crucial saying, “when the rain comes, it will become a problem.

“Now that we have good weather, let us utilise it for the benefit of the public”.

He called on community leaders, youths, women groups and everybody to support what the government was doing in their respective communities.

According to him, the communities’ support will enable the government to carry out meaningful projects that will impact positively on peoples’ lives and the economy of the FCT.

“We are not here to bring hardship on anybody but to improve our lives.

“I know how difficult it is but everybody has to make sacrifices and that is what we are doing.”

The minister expressed optimism that the Apo to Wasa service lane project would be completed in May, including the extension of Shehu Shagari Way, which passes through Gishiri village, Katampe District, Abuja.

He said that the projects were among those that would be inaugurated in May to celebrate Tinubu’s 2nd year in office.

Wike, however, expressed doubt that the extension of the Obafemi Awolowo Way from Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III would be completed in May. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

