Wike seeks collaboration with EU to strengthen FCT’s economy  

By Philip Yatai

The Minister of The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has sought the collaboration of the European Union (EU) to strengthen the economy of the federal capital, Abuja.

Wike made the appeal when the EU Ambassador to Nigeria, Ms Samuela Isopi, visited him in his office in Abuja on Monday.

He said that the EU could partner with the FCT Administration in the areas of agriculture, tourism, and security.

The minister said that FCT was open for cooperation and investments in the aforementioned areas towards building a viable economy in FCT.

According to him, increased cooperation, and partnership in agriculture, tourism and security will help to unlock the economic potentials of the FCT and create jobs for the teeming populace of the city.

He expressed optimism that the visit of the Ambassador would create something tangible that would impact on the lives of the residents of the city.

Wike, who said he did not believe in mere visits, stressed the need to finalise on what needed to be done.

“Not just coming to tell me we are here to partner with you, we are here to work with you.

“It is good, but at the end of the day, the people will want to see what the achievements are, which for me, is a priority.

“You know that Abuja is one of the best cities in terms of available facilities. The landscape is beautiful, and it is a tourist and agricultural area.

“These are areas we can partner with you sincerely.

“Maybe, when we meet with the member countries, it becomes specific, which of these areas we can deal with, maybe agriculture, tourism, and security as the case may be,” the minister added.

He added that as part of the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu, Wike said that the FCT Administration had submitted a proposal for the establishment of a Secretariat that would deal with women development issues.

This, he said, would ensure inclusion and promote the participation of women in governance.

Earlier, the EU Ambassador, said that the Union was refocusing its cooperation towards improving agricultural value chains and renewable energy.

This, according to her, would assist Nigeria’s economic diversification agenda. (NAN)

