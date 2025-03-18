Wike seeks Chinese partnership on agriculture, vocational training

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike, has sought partnership with the Chinese government on agriculture and vocational training with focus on Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Wike appealed for the support when the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr Yu Dunhai, visited him in Abuja on Tuesday.

He explained that the FCT had very good land for the Chinese to invest in different kinds of agricultural production.

The minister also told the ambassador that FCT also needed to partner with the Chinese on vocational schools, leveraging ICT.

According to him, educating the youths with vocational and ICT skills is key for Nigeria to move forward.

“These are the two very good areas that I want us to cooperate, partner and see what we can do together.

“It will really interest us more, if we can partner in these areas.”

Wike said that Abuja would be 50 years in 2026, adding that the FCT Administration was doing all it could to make it one of the best cities in the world.

He noted the several bilateral relations between Nigeria and China, adding the FCT had equally signed Memorandum of Understanding with two Chinese companies.

He identified the companies as China Geo-Engineering Corporation Overseas Construction (CGCOC) Group and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

He explained that while the MoU with CGCOC) would provide water in satellite towns, the one with CCECC would provide streetlights equipped with cameras to check against vandalism.

“We found that most of our streetlights are being vandalised and stolen.

“We had to reach an agreement to put a type of streetlight that will be monitored from a control centre against vandals.

“The process is ongoing,” he said.

Earlier, Dunhai, the 15th Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, commended the visibly rapid infrastructural development of Abuja, under the leadership of Wike.

He said that China was moving forward to materialise the National Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation, through the Chinese way of modernisation.

He equally noted that Nigeria, under the strong leadership of President Bola Tinubu was doing the same through Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“Throughout these processes, China will be very proud to be partnering with Nigeria to achieve our common development goals,” he said.

He pointed out that Nigeria and China had reached a very broad consensus to deepen bilateral relations.

He recalled that in September 2024, the two countries signed agreements during the Forum for China-Africa Cooperation in China, to elevate bilateral cooperation through comprehensive strategic partnership.

“As Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, I would like to reconfirm our commitment to these very important bilateral relationships in so many areas.

“One of the areas is high level of mutual political trust; the second is a high-level cooperation on development; there is also a high level of mutual learning; and high level of security assistance.

“I will spare no efforts in materialising the very important consensus reached between our two leaders and also looking forward to working with the FCT minister,” he said.

The ambassador said that the partnership with the FCT would bring more tangible benefits to residents of FCT and the Chinese people. (NAN)

By Philip Yatai

